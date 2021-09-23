Sitio San Roque residents in QC call for decent housing

MULTIMEDIA

Sitio San Roque residents in QC call for decent, affordable housing

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sitio San Roque residents picket for decent and affordable on-site relocation through a community development plan in Quezon City on Thursday. The mobilization marks the 11th anniversary of the violent clash between residents and demolition teams in the area for a planned business district.