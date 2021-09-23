Sitio San Roque residents in QC call for decent housing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sitio San Roque residents in QC call for decent, affordable housing Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2021 03:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sitio San Roque residents picket for decent and affordable on-site relocation through a community development plan in Quezon City on Thursday. The mobilization marks the 11th anniversary of the violent clash between residents and demolition teams in the area for a planned business district. Protesters block EDSA briefly, cause major jam Read More: Sitio San Roque Quezon City housing Kadamay /business/09/23/21/bangko-sentral-keeps-interest-rate-at-2-percent/business/09/23/21/home-centric-lifestyles-to-stay-post-pandemic-facebook/sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/entertainment/09/23/21/look-maris-racals-wet-look-pictorial-as-she-turns-24/sports/09/23/21/mma-pacio-confident-more-pinoys-will-become-champs-soon