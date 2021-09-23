Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Paranaque places GG Cruz under granular lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2021 04:06 PM

GG Cruz in Baclaran placed under granular lockdown

Village watchmen place a notice after the city government of Paranaque placed GG Cruz Street under granular lockdown on Thursday. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Paranaque placed the entire street under lockdown from Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 after recording 13 COVID-19 cases.

Read More:  COVID-19   granular lockdown   GG Cruz   Barangay Baclaran   Paranaque   coronavirus   Alert Level 4   Metro Manila lockdown  