GG Cruz in Baclaran placed under granular lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Paranaque places GG Cruz under granular lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Village watchmen place a notice after the city government of Paranaque placed GG Cruz Street under granular lockdown on Thursday. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Paranaque placed the entire street under lockdown from Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 after recording 13 COVID-19 cases.