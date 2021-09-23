GG Cruz in Baclaran placed under granular lockdown

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paranaque places GG Cruz under granular lockdown ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2021 04:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Village watchmen place a notice after the city government of Paranaque placed GG Cruz Street under granular lockdown on Thursday. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Paranaque placed the entire street under lockdown from Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 after recording 13 COVID-19 cases. Alert level system in Metro Manila may be extended beyond September— official Read More: COVID-19 granular lockdown GG Cruz Barangay Baclaran Paranaque coronavirus Alert Level 4 Metro Manila lockdown /business/09/23/21/bangko-sentral-keeps-interest-rate-at-2-percent/business/09/23/21/home-centric-lifestyles-to-stay-post-pandemic-facebook/sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/entertainment/09/23/21/look-maris-racals-wet-look-pictorial-as-she-turns-24