Aspiring voters register for 2022 National Elections

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Aspiring voters register for 2022 Polls a week before scheduled deadline Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2021 06:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Aspiring voters residing in Quezon City’s 4th District flock to a Commission on Elections (Comelec) booth at a mall to register for the 2022 national elections on Thursday, a week before the scheduled deadline of registration. Calls have been made to extend the registration beyond September 30 as some Comelec offices were closed due to various COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. Comelec insists voter registration only until Sept. 30 but... Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections Comelec voter registration Commission on Elections /news/09/23/21/joint-ventures-sa-pagitan-ng-ph-uae-companies-isinusulong/sports/09/23/21/tennis-alex-eala-drops-to-no-3-in-itf-junior-rankings/news/09/23/21/10-paaralan-sa-calapan-city-kasama-sa-face-to-face-classes/entertainment/09/23/21/squid-game-extra-life-sa-showtime-umarangkada-na/sports/09/23/21/momentum-not-rivalry-was-meralcos-focus-against-ginebra