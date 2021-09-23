Home  >  News

Aspiring voters register for 2022 Polls a week before scheduled deadline

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2021 06:04 PM

Aspiring voters register for 2022 National Elections

Aspiring voters residing in Quezon City’s 4th District flock to a Commission on Elections (Comelec) booth at a mall to register for the 2022 national elections on Thursday, a week before the scheduled deadline of registration. Calls have been made to extend the registration beyond September 30 as some Comelec offices were closed due to various COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. 

 

