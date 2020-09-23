MULTIMEDIA

Dilemma over the lockdown policy

A waste picker walks past a street art along a nearly empty street in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently recommended Metro Manila’s transition to modified general community quarantine to help businesses and the economy recover, even as health and some business groups say public confidence and readiness should determine whether or not the coronavirus lockdown in Metro Manila can be eased.