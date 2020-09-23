Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dilemma over the lockdown policy Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2020 03:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A waste picker walks past a street art along a nearly empty street in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently recommended Metro Manila’s transition to modified general community quarantine to help businesses and the economy recover, even as health and some business groups say public confidence and readiness should determine whether or not the coronavirus lockdown in Metro Manila can be eased. Trade chief iminungkahing isailalim sa modified GCQ ang Metro Manila Easing coronavirus lockdown should rest on public confidence, readiness: health workers, business group Read More: COVID-19 quarantine general community quarantine PH economy /news/09/23/20/truck-na-may-kargang-metal-coil-tumagilid-sa-valenzuela-city/business/09/23/20/senate-panel-oks-san-miguels-franchise-to-construct-airport-in-bulacan/life/09/23/20/venus-raj-asked-are-you-open-to-joining-politics/business/09/23/20/bangko-sentral-expands-distribution-channels-for-unit-investment-trust-funds/sports/09/23/20/nba-coach-praises-nuggets-poise-after-holding-on-against-lakers