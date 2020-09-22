MULTIMEDIA

Duterte addresses 75th UN General Assembly

Manuel Elias, UN Photo via AP

In this photo provided by the United Nations, President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-recorded message is played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday at U.N. headquarters. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year.