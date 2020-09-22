Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting back to normal? Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has a pedicure at a beauty salon in Quezon City on Tuesday. President Rodrigo Duterte said he has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and harness the police and military to maintain law and order. Duterte places Philippines under state of calamity until September 2021 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 pedicure beauty saloon grooming multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/09/23/20/look-dominique-cojuangco-now-holds-2-fashion-degrees/spotlight/09/22/20/expert-agrees-with-robredo-that-ph-covid-19-response-not-enough/news/09/22/20/p160000-halaga-ng-ilegal-na-droga-nakumpiska-sa-caraga/video/news/09/22/20/duterte-slams-robredo-for-criticizing-ph-govts-covid-19-response/video/news/09/22/20/cebu-residents-decry-environmental-damage-caused-by-dolomite-mining