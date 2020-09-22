Home  >  News

Getting back to normal?

Aaron Favila, AP

Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:20 AM

A woman wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has a pedicure at a beauty salon in Quezon City on Tuesday. President Rodrigo Duterte said he has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and harness the police and military to maintain law and order. 

