Haze envelops southern portion of Metro Manila

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 10:53 AM

A haze hovers over the metro as viewed from Quezon City on Friday as volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano affects the southern parts of Metro Manila. Weather bureau PAGASA said that wind from the northeast with volcanic smog from Taal Volcano's activity is possibly affecting the sky over the metro. 

