Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act certified as urgent

MULTIMEDIA

PBBM certifies Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as urgent

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A vendor walks past another stall of vegetables for sale at a market in Marikina City on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified as urgent pending Senate bill 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act which seeks to punish economic sabotage or the smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural and fishery products with life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the goods,