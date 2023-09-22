Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act certified as urgent

MULTIMEDIA
PBBM certifies Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as urgent
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 22 2023 10:56 PM
A vendor walks past another stall of vegetables for sale at a market in Marikina City on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified as urgent pending Senate bill 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act which seeks to punish economic sabotage or the smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural and fishery products with life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the goods,
- /sports/09/22/23/asian-games-delgaco-advances-to-medal-race-in-rowing
- /video/news/09/22/23/sunog-sumiklab-sa-restoran-sa-quezon-city
- /sports/09/22/23/brownlee-is-like-our-kodigo-says-gilas-coach-tim-cone
- /sports/09/22/23/v-league-ust-books-finals-berth-la-salle-forces-decider
- /video/news/09/22/23/alamin-ilang-lugar-sa-ncr-na-may-kaugnayan-sa-martial-law