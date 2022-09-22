DepEd holds bike clinic on World Car-free Day

MULTIMEDIA
DepEd holds bike clinic in observance of World Car-free Day
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 22 2022 03:11 PM
Cycling coaches teach employees ride a bike at the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on Thursday, in observance of World Car-free Day. DepED, in collaboration with the Transportation department and other cycling groups, celebrated WCFD with the theme, ‘Paving Safe Pathways to Schools’, to promote bicycling as a sustainable way of transport going to schools and workplaces.
