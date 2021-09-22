Home  >  News

Keeping ears open for 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2021 04:16 PM

Residents watch the program of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong where they announce their candidacy for the 2022 national elections in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday. Voters will choose leaders on May 9, 2022, with a total of 18,180 posts to be filled, including the president, vice president and 12 senators, congressional and local government positions.

