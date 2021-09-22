MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong declare bid for 2022 election

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Moreno will run with Ong under Aksyon Demokratiko.