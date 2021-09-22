Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong declare bid for 2022 election

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2021 01:00 PM

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong declare bid for 2022 election

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Moreno will run with Ong under Aksyon Demokratiko.

Read More:  Halalan2022   Isko Moreno   Dr. Willie Ong   national election  