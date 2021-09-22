Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno and Willie Ong declare bid for 2022 election Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2021 01:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Moreno will run with Ong under Aksyon Demokratiko. Isko Moreno to seek presidency in 2022; Doc Willie Ong is VP ‘Stroke of genius’? Analyst explains why Doc Willie is ‘perfect’ for Isko Read More: Halalan2022 Isko Moreno Dr. Willie Ong national election /overseas/09/22/21/locked-down-melbourne-beefs-up-security-as-covid-19-protesters-gather/overseas/09/22/21/panama-to-start-giving-immunocompromised-people-covid-19-boosters/overseas/09/22/21/brazils-health-minister-tests-positive-for-covid-at-un-gathering/news/09/22/21/gordon-confirms-part-of-pdaf-given-to-red-cross-but/news/09/22/21/diwa-rep-sees-nothing-wrong-with-pharmally-govt-deal