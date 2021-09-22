Home  >  News

Duterte calls for reforms during 76th UN General Assembly

Duterte at the 76th UN General Assembly

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks remotely during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S. on Wednesday, Manila time. Duterte called for reforms within the United Nations, particularly in upholding “democracy and transparency” within its Security council.

