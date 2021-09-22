Duterte at the 76th UN General Assembly

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte calls for reforms during 76th UN General Assembly

Spencer Platt via Reuters/ Pool

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks remotely during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S. on Wednesday, Manila time. Duterte called for reforms within the United Nations, particularly in upholding “democracy and transparency” within its Security council.