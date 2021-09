COVID-19 testing in Barangay UP Campus

MULTIMEDIA

Swab tests conducted as parts of UP Campus placed under granular lockdown

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents undergo swab testing in an area placed under granular lockdown in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City Wednesday. A total of 239 areas in Metro Manila have been placed under granular lockdown since the pilot implementation of the new COVID-19 alert level system, according to Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.