Tagaytay reopens to tourists

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 12:30 PM

People visit Tagaytay City on Tuesday as the city reopens for tourism with strict implementation of health and safety protocols. City Administrator Gregorio Monreal appealed to tourists planning to visit Tagaytay to strictly follow health protocols being implemented in establishments as 80 percent of restaurants and top tourist spots reopens. 

