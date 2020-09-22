Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tagaytay reopens to tourists Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2020 12:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People visit Tagaytay City on Tuesday as the city reopens for tourism with strict implementation of health and safety protocols. City Administrator Gregorio Monreal appealed to tourists planning to visit Tagaytay to strictly follow health protocols being implemented in establishments as 80 percent of restaurants and top tourist spots reopens. Tagaytay Picnic Grove, Sky Ranch, 80 percent of restaurants open for business Read More: COVID-19 modified general community quarantine Cavite Tagaytay tourism multimedia multimedia photo /sports/09/22/20/nfl-fines-teams-coaches-for-face-mask-snubs/business/09/22/20/apple-chief-says-fires-and-storms-show-impact-of-climate-change/sports/09/22/20/michael-jordan-buys-nascar-team-bubba-wallace-to-be-driver/news/09/22/20/tingnan-bright-turquoise-na-view-ng-earth-tampok-sa-larawan-ng-nasa/news/09/22/20/suspek-nagpanggap-bilang-si-pnp-chief-cascolan-para-makapang-scam