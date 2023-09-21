MULTIMEDIA

MMDA tests Katipunan zipper lane

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Traffic and Transport Management Department direct traffic during the dry run of the zipper lane along Katipunan Avenue northbound in Quezon City on September 21, 2023

The zipper lane, which will be operational from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., aims to alleviate traffic on the northbound lane of Katipunan Avenue by utilizing the excess capacity of the southbound lane, starting at the intersection in front of the Ateneo Gate 3.