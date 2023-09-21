Martial Law remembered

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups mark 51st anniversary of declaration of Martial Law Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Tindig Pilipinas and other groups gather at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Thursday. Various multi-sectoral groups around the country remembered what many say is one of the darkest periods in Philippine history marked by human rights abuse. What happened immediately after Martial Law was declared in 1972? Read More: Martial Law Martial Law anniversary Martial Law 51st Anniversary Ferdinand Marcos People Power Monument EDSA /video/news/09/21/23/screening-officer-sa-naia-nagnakaw-umano-sa-pasahero/video/classified-odd/09/21/23/ahas-umangkas-sa-motorsiklo-ng-rider/video/news/09/21/23/mag-inang-dawit-umano-sa-bukas-kotse-sa-qc-timbog/business/09/21/23/neda-seeks-eo-to-prevent-delays-in-infra-projects/video/entertainment/09/21/23/kathryn-bernardo-receives-outstanding-asian-star-prize-in-south-korea