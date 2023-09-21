Home  >  News

Groups mark 51st anniversary of declaration of Martial Law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 07:24 PM

Martial Law remembered

Members of Tindig Pilipinas and other groups gather at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Thursday. Various multi-sectoral groups around the country remembered what many say is one of the darkest periods in Philippine history marked by human rights abuse. 

