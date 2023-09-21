Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group fears repeat of history on Martial Law anniversary Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 09:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Multisectoral groups march toward Mendiola in Manila on Thursday in the 51st year since the declaration of Martial Law by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The groups call against the moves of "rebranding" of the Marcos name with the return to power via President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the fears of repeating history and its effects on the country during his father's time. Read More: Martial law Martial law 51st anniversary Martial Law protest protest Mendiola Ferdinand Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. /news/09/21/23/walangpasok-biyernes-setyembre-22-dahil-sa-volcanic-smog/video/business/09/21/23/hanggang-p3-dagdag-presyo-hirit-ng-mga-manufacturer-ng-sardinas/video/entertainment/09/21/23/maricel-soriano-may-mga-artistang-gustong-makatrabaho/video/news/09/21/23/ika-51-taon-ng-deklarasyon-ng-martial-law-ginunita-ng-mga-grupo/sports/09/21/23/pvl-justine-jazareno-leaves-la-salle-to-join-akari