MULTIMEDIA

Group fears repeat of history on Martial Law anniversary

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multisectoral groups march toward Mendiola in Manila on Thursday in the 51st year since the declaration of Martial Law by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The groups call against the moves of "rebranding" of the Marcos name with the return to power via President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the fears of repeating history and its effects on the country during his father's time.