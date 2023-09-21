MULTIMEDIA

EDCA-VFA draws flak from activists

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters from the southern Tagalog region protest near the US Embassy in Manila on the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday. The group condemned the US’ alleged push for militarization in the Philippines with the construction of bases in Palawan, Cagayan and Isabela.