MULTIMEDIA

EDCA-VFA draws flak from activists

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 04:47 PM

Protesters from the southern Tagalog region protest near the US Embassy in Manila on the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday. The group condemned the US' alleged push for militarization in the Philippines with the construction of bases in Palawan, Cagayan and Isabela.

Read More:

EDCA-VFA

Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement- Visiting Forces Agreement

51st anniversary martial law