MULTIMEDIA

PH Army deploys ATMOS in Central Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippine Army holds a send-off ceremony for the 10th Field "Rolling Thunder" Battalion of the Army Artillery Regiment at the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday, for their deployment in Central Mindanao. The unit will serve as a mother unit of three batteries of the new Autonomous Truck Mounted howitzer system (ATMOS) 155 acquired from the Israel-based defense company Elbit System late last year.