Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Never Again: Marching against historical revisionism

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 02:37 PM

Never Again: Marching against historical revisionism

Members of the Southern Tagalog Movement Against Tyranny hold a protest march along Recto Avenue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Wednesday. The group aims to stop historical revisionism and provide factual information to highlight the atrocities during the martial law regime.


 

Read More:  historical revisionism   Southern Tagalog Movement Against Tyranny   Martial Law at 50   Martial Law  