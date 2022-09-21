Home > News MULTIMEDIA Never Again: Marching against historical revisionism ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Southern Tagalog Movement Against Tyranny hold a protest march along Recto Avenue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Wednesday. The group aims to stop historical revisionism and provide factual information to highlight the atrocities during the martial law regime. 'Huwag bumalik sa dilim': Cardinal urges Filipinos to remember martial law lessons Read More: historical revisionism Southern Tagalog Movement Against Tyranny Martial Law at 50 Martial Law /sports/09/21/22/ncaa-san-beda-continues-mastery-of-san-sebastian/overseas/09/21/22/putin-orders-partial-mobilization-in-russia/sports/09/21/22/roosevelt-adams-joins-b2-side-kagawa-five-arrows/life/09/21/22/this-viking-party-has-crayfish-and-more/news/09/21/22/alamin-mga-tinalakay-ni-marcos-sa-un-speech