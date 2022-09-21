Home  >  News

Remembering Martial Law victims

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 10:41 PM

Groups mark 50th anniversary of Martial Law

Members of various groups light lanterns with names and photos of Martial Law victims as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of its imposition on Wednesday along University Avenue in UP Diliman. Several groups gathered in the university to commemorate what many call one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history with a protest parade and concert titled “‘Singkwenta’ Mga Kanta at Kwento Tungkol sa Martial Law.” 

