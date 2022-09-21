Groups mark 50th anniversary of Martial Law

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering Martial Law victims Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of various groups light lanterns with names and photos of Martial Law victims as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of its imposition on Wednesday along University Avenue in UP Diliman. Several groups gathered in the university to commemorate what many call one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history with a protest parade and concert titled “‘Singkwenta’ Mga Kanta at Kwento Tungkol sa Martial Law.” Read More: Martial Law Martial Law 50th anniversary #NeverAgain Martial Law victims UP Diliman /entertainment/09/21/22/joross-roxanne-downplays-comparison-to-john-en-marsha/sports/09/21/22/bay-area-wants-to-be-competitive-with-top-teams-says-coach/news/09/21/22/activists-vow-to-fight-marcos-martial-law-disinformation/news/09/21/22/marcos-jr-biden-to-meet-on-the-sidelines-of-unga-palace/sports/09/21/22/at-home-raducanu-survives-wobble-to-reach-korea-open-last-16