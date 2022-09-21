A beggar in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Begging for food ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 04:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman begs for alms along Lawton Avenue in Taguig City on Wednesday. Self-rated poor Filipino families rose to 12.2 million or about 48 percent of the country's population, based on a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station in June 2022. Nearly half of Filipinos feel 'poor', SWS survey shows Read More: self-rated poor begging poverty Taguig Lawton street hunger incidence Metro Manila poor poverty beggars street beggars /entertainment/09/21/22/gigi-de-lana-hindi-iiwan-ang-bandang-the-gigi-vibes/sports/09/21/22/bay-area-makes-a-statement-with-rout-of-blackwater/entertainment/09/21/22/elodie-yung-adan-canto-on-their-on-screen-relationship-mcu-pasts/business/09/21/22/dollar-index-highest-in-20-years-on-ukraine-fed-rate/sports/09/21/22/pvl-akari-taps-3-time-olympian-rivera-as-import