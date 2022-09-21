Home  >  News

Begging for food

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 04:07 PM

A beggar in Manila

A woman begs for alms along Lawton Avenue in Taguig City on Wednesday. Self-rated poor Filipino families rose to 12.2 million or about 48 percent of the country's population, based on a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station in June 2022. 

