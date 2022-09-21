'11,103' docu showing mark Martial Law anniversary

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Survivors mark Martial Law's 50th anniversary George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 11:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Martial law survivors along with friends and family light their mobile phones as they sing “Bayan Ko” after watching the film “11,103” during its screening at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Wednesday. The film tells the stories of the horrors that the survivors experienced during the rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Read More: 11 103 11 103 film film showing 11 103 film showing Martial Law Martial Law 50 Years Martial Law 50th anniversary /news/09/21/22/magnitude-45-quake-jolts-quezon-rizal/life/09/21/22/documentary-11103-tells-story-of-martial-law-survivors/sports/09/21/22/pba-troy-rosario-not-surprised-by-trade-to-blackwater/entertainment/09/21/22/how-friday-group-paved-way-for-hoy-love-you-season-3/news/09/21/22/imee-marcos-idinepensa-ang-deklarasyon-ng-martial-law