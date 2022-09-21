'11,103' docu showing mark Martial Law anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Survivors mark Martial Law's 50th anniversary

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Martial law survivors along with friends and family light their mobile phones as they sing “Bayan Ko” after watching the film “11,103” during its screening at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Wednesday. The film tells the stories of the horrors that the survivors experienced during the rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.