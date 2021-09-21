MULTIMEDIA

Remember, remember the victims of Martial Law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

An activist gestures during a wreath laying ceremony as rights advocates pay tribute to the victims of Martial Law at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Tuesday. The Bantayog ng mga Bayani was established to honor thousands of individuals who suffered and fought the repressive regime as Martial Law was imposed from 1972 to 1986.

