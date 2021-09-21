Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remember, remember the victims of Martial Law Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2021 02:12 PM | Updated as of Sep 21 2021 02:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An activist gestures during a wreath laying ceremony as rights advocates pay tribute to the victims of Martial Law at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Tuesday. The Bantayog ng mga Bayani was established to honor thousands of individuals who suffered and fought the repressive regime as Martial Law was imposed from 1972 to 1986. Read More: Martial Law protest 49 years Bantayog ng mga Bayani Ferdinand Marcos KMU /entertainment/09/21/21/gerald-anderson-in-austria-for-his-next-movie-project/entertainment/09/21/21/mmk-to-mark-30-years-with-special-documentary-series/life/09/21/21/mag-asawang-pinoy-may-parol-factory-sa-canada/news/09/21/21/ateneo-vows-to-keep-martial-law-memory-alive/business/09/21/21/2600-trabaho-alok-ng-govt-online-fair