Police disperse martial law anniversary protesters

MULTIMEDIA

Cops disperse protesters marking 49th anniversary of Martial Law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 07:31 PM

Members of the Manila Police District disperse protesters commemorating the 49th anniversary of Martial Law declaration during a rally in Manila on Tuesday. Protesters called on the public not to forget the atrocities during what many consider as some of the darkest years in the country against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the Commission on Audit's flagging of various government agencies' pandemic spending.

Senate arrests Pharmally exec over allegedly evasive answers in inquiry