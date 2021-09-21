Pharmally exec in Senate custody

MULTIMEDIA

Pharmally exec Linconn Ong arrested

Senate PRIB Photos

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms escort Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation Executive Linconn Ong (middle) inside the Senate building on Tuesday. Ong was cited in contempt and ordered arrested by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for evading questions during the September 10, 2021 hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19.