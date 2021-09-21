NeverForget: Lightning rally on Martial Law anniv

MULTIMEDIA

Groups hold protest to commemorate 49 years of Martial Law

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters conduct a lightning rally in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Tuesday, commemorating the 49th year of the imposition of martial law in the country. The group urged the public not to forget the atrocities during the martial law era imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos on September 21, 1972 and fight for democracy in the country.