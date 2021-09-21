Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups mark 49th anniversary of Martial Law with protest Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2021 10:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A protester holds a sign during a protest in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1972 Martial Law in Manila on Tuesday. Various groups marked the 49th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos with an outcry against the present government which they say has authoritarian tendencies and human rights violations. Read More: Martial Law 49th Martial Law anniversary Martial Law protest protesters Ferdinand Marcos /news/09/21/21/house-oks-bill-institutionalizing-up-dnd-accord/video/news/09/21/21/activists-fight-historical-revisionism-of-marcos-regime/sports/09/21/21/feu-unveils-sports-hall-of-fame-room/spotlight/09/21/21/scholars-debunk-claims-about-marcos-regime/video/business/09/21/21/ph-shares-stage-last-minute-recovery-climbs-to-6881