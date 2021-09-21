MULTIMEDIA

Groups mark 49th anniversary of Martial Law with protest

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A protester holds a sign during a protest in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1972 Martial Law in Manila on Tuesday. Various groups marked the 49th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos with an outcry against the present government which they say has authoritarian tendencies and human rights violations.