Vitas-Katuparan housing residents in Manila protest looming demolition

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of the Vitas-Katuparan housing project hold a protest against the impending demolition of the National Housing Authority housing facility along R-10 Road in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The residents called for a proper dialogue to address demolition and relocation plans as well as livelihood opportunities for those who will be affected.