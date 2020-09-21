Home  >  News

Vitas-Katuparan housing residents in Manila protest looming demolition

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 12:56 PM

Residents of the Vitas-Katuparan housing project hold a protest against the impending demolition of the National Housing Authority housing facility along R-10 Road in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The residents called for a proper dialogue to address demolition and relocation plans as well as livelihood opportunities for those who will be affected.

