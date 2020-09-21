Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vitas-Katuparan housing residents in Manila protest looming demolition Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2020 12:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents of the Vitas-Katuparan housing project hold a protest against the impending demolition of the National Housing Authority housing facility along R-10 Road in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The residents called for a proper dialogue to address demolition and relocation plans as well as livelihood opportunities for those who will be affected. Read More: Vitas-Katuparan housing project Manila DPWH National Housing Authority demolition anti-demolition protest /news/09/21/20/drilon-flags-lump-sum-public-funds-that-may-be-open-to-corruption/sports/09/21/20/pba-keeping-fingers-crossed-for-iatf-approval/news/09/21/20/philippines-president-rodrigo-duterte-to-speak-at-un-general-assembly-united-nations-debate/entertainment/09/21/20/im-tee-me-too-episode-1-recap-watee-opens-his-house-to-boarders-in-order-to-pay-his-mortgage/overseas/09/21/20/new-zealand-eases-virus-controls-eyes-elimination