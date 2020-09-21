Riot police guards Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 05:09 PM

An anti-riot cop stands guard at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday. Different human rights groups organized protests to commemorate the declaration of Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972.

 

