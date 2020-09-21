Home > News MULTIMEDIA Riot police guards Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2020 05:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An anti-riot cop stands guard at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday. Different human rights groups organized protests to commemorate the declaration of Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972. Read More: Martial Law protest Mendiola Peace Arch Martial Law in the Philippines 48th anniversary of Martial Law declaration Ferdinand Marcos /news/09/21/20/duterte-appoints-new-comelec-commissioner/news/09/21/20/2-lalaki-nahulihan-ng-baril-p8160000-halaga-ng-droga-sa-makati-buy-bust/entertainment/09/21/20/liza-soberano-reacts-to-a-rape-comment-we-wont-let-this-one-pass/news/09/21/20/p35-m-halaga-ng-pampasabog-natunton-sa-bulubunduking-bahagi-ng-n-samar/sports/09/21/20/uaap-up-secures-commitment-of-former-ust-tiger-cub-bismarck-lina