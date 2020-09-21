Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paying tribute to victims of Martial Law Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2020 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic nuns offer flowers at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines. Human rights advocates paid tribute to those who fought and perished during former President Ferdinand Marcos’ authoritarian rule. Akbayan: Don’t allow Marcos kin to ‘steal’ history Robredo to Filipinos: Reject martial law ‘lies’ Read More: Bantayog ng mga Bayani Martial law 48 years martial law anniversary /overseas/09/21/20/10-dead-dozens-feared-trapped-in-india-building-collapse/news/09/21/20/event-organized-by-ex-health-chief-doctors-violated-quarantine-guidelines-doh/entertainment/09/21/20/angelica-panganiban-asked-are-you-willing-to-give-advice-to-gf-of-your-ex/sports/09/21/20/uaap-sean-chambers-grateful-for-tim-cones-endorsement/news/09/21/20/deped-finalizing-policy-on-child-protection-for-distance-learning