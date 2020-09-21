Home  >  News

Paying tribute to victims of Martial Law

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 02:26 PM

Catholic nuns offer flowers at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines. Human rights advocates paid tribute to those who fought and perished during former President Ferdinand Marcos’ authoritarian rule.

