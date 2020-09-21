Home > News MULTIMEDIA New normal night on the road Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2020 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police monitor passing vehicles on Coastal Road in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday night as traffic builds up. Cavite is still enforcing a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and enforcers do random check ups of motorists travelling from GCQ areas like Metro Manila. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Cavite MGCQ GCQ traffic coastal police multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/21/20/over-200000-filipinos-repatriated-since-start-of-pandemic-lorenzana/news/09/21/20/ched-says-no-allocation-for-smart-campuses-in-2021-budget/news/09/21/20/what-do-you-want-us-to-do-duterte-defends-manila-bay-crushed-dolomite-project/video/news/09/21/20/doh-seeks-price-cap-on-covid-19-swab-tests/video/business/09/21/20/labor-group-says-at-least-200000-jobs-in-danger-if-eu-revokes-ph-tariff-perks