Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

New normal night on the road

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 11:23 PM

New normal night on the road

Police monitor passing vehicles on Coastal Road in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday night as traffic builds up. Cavite is still enforcing a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and enforcers do random check ups of motorists travelling from GCQ areas like Metro Manila. 

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   Cavite   MGCQ   GCQ   traffic   coastal   police   multimedia   multimedia photos  