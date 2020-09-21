MULTIMEDIA

Human rights groups say 'Never Again' to martial law

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Human rights activists stage a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds in Quezon City on Monday, as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law by the late President Ferdinand Marcos in 1972. The groups urged the public to stay vigilant against threats to freedom, and to continue the fight against any form of dictatorship.