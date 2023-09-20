MULTIMEDIA
Groups gather at People Power Monument on eve of Martial Law anniversary
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2023 09:21 PM
Human rights groups gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Friday, the eve of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The group continues to call out the legacy of the Marcos family, with supposed moves of whitewashing such as a DepEd memorandum removing the Marcos name from lessons about the dictatorship period in elementary classes.
- /video/business/09/20/23/ph-should-embrace-ai-quickly-as-bpos-to-be-affected-expert
- /news/09/20/23/airport-security-who-swallowed-money-to-face-charges
- /video/news/09/20/23/imee-on-sk-anti-dynasty-provision-huwag-naman-higpitan-masyado
- /entertainment/09/20/23/drag-race-ph-love-letter-to-trans-community-results-in-double-shantay
- /news/09/20/23/brp-sierra-madre-deteriorating-fast-says-dnd-official