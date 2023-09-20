MULTIMEDIA

Groups gather at People Power Monument on eve of Martial Law anniversary

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Friday, the eve of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The group continues to call out the legacy of the Marcos family, with supposed moves of whitewashing such as a DepEd memorandum removing the Marcos name from lessons about the dictatorship period in elementary classes.