Mandaluyong holds wedding ceremony for inmates

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2023 04:05 PM

For better or for worse

Prison inmates and their significant others say their ‘I Do’s’ during a wedding ceremony at the Mandaluyong City Jail on September 20, 2023. Twenty couples tied the knot in a simple ceremony as part of Mandaluyong City’s reform and reintegration initiative. 

