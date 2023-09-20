For better or for worse

MULTIMEDIA

Mandaluyong holds wedding ceremony for inmates

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prison inmates and their significant others say their ‘I Do’s’ during a wedding ceremony at the Mandaluyong City Jail on September 20, 2023. Twenty couples tied the knot in a simple ceremony as part of Mandaluyong City’s reform and reintegration initiative.