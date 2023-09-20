For better or for worse

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandaluyong holds wedding ceremony for inmates Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2023 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Prison inmates and their significant others say their ‘I Do’s’ during a wedding ceremony at the Mandaluyong City Jail on September 20, 2023. Twenty couples tied the knot in a simple ceremony as part of Mandaluyong City’s reform and reintegration initiative. Read More: Mandaluyong City prison mass wedding Mandaluyong City Jail /news/09/20/23/comelec-exempts-fuel-subsidy-program-from-poll-spending-ban/news/09/20/23/comelec-to-get-rid-of-transparency-server-in-halalan-2025/life/09/20/23/at-20-lorin-gutierrez-proud-to-buy-luxury-car-in-cash/entertainment/09/20/23/watch-percy-jackson-and-the-olympians-teaser-shows-riptide/entertainment/09/20/23/thai-actor-mew-suppasit-to-hold-solo-ph-fan-meet-on-oct