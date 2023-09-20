Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Artist group reproduces martial law mural

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2023 04:50 PM

Artist group reproduces martial law mural

Members of the Panday Sining Artist group put on the finishing touches on a reproduction of a martial law mural at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Rights advocates will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21, 1972.

Read More:  Panday Sining Artist   martial law   martial law 51st anniversary   Bantayog ng mga Bayani  