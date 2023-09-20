MULTIMEDIA

Artist group reproduces martial law mural

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Panday Sining Artist group put on the finishing touches on a reproduction of a martial law mural at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Rights advocates will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21, 1972.