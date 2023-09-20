MULTIMEDIA
Artist group reproduces martial law mural
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2023 04:50 PM
Members of the Panday Sining Artist group put on the finishing touches on a reproduction of a martial law mural at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Rights advocates will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21, 1972.
