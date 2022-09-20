Home  >  News

Some Metro Manila areas suspend classes due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 03:19 PM

Heavy rains trigger class suspension in some Metro cities

Pupils from Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay City wait for their parents and guardians following the cancellation of classes due to intermittent rains and flooding on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant of possible flooding as the southwest monsoon is forecast to persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days.

