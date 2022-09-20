Heavy rains trigger class suspension in some Metro cities

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Some Metro Manila areas suspend classes due to bad weather ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2022 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils from Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay City wait for their parents and guardians following the cancellation of classes due to intermittent rains and flooding on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant of possible flooding as the southwest monsoon is forecast to persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days. Active habagat to dump rains over Luzon for 2 days: PAGASA Read More: southwest monsoon habagat PAGASA class suspension Pasay City walang pasok weather rains /news/09/20/22/49636-grade-1-3-students-hirap-magbasa-deped-ncr/overseas/09/20/22/one-person-dying-of-hunger-every-4-seconds-ngos/sports/09/20/22/uaap-to-hold-full-slate-of-events-for-season-85/video/overseas/09/20/22/charles-becomes-king-amid-worldwide-scrutiny/news/09/20/22/doh-not-yet-seeing-end-of-covid-19-pandemic