MULTIMEDIA

Mobility advocates hold bike count in Baguio City

Dianezoned/ICSC/Mobility Awards handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mobility advocates walk along a major thoroughfare after conducting a bike count in Baguio City. The bike count, which was conducted with the support of the local government of Baguio City from September 17-19, aims to establish baseline data on residents using bicycles for daily transport to help policymakers make informed decisions on transport route network planning.