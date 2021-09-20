Quick selfie at Kartilya ng Katipunan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tourists visit Kartilya ng Katipunan as Manila placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2021 12:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take off their masks for a quick selfie at the Bonifacio Shrine or the Kartilya ng Katipunan near the Manila City Hall on Monday. Outdoor parks and tourists spots have been reopened as Metro Manila is placed under the pilot COVID-19 Alert Level 4. Read More: Manila parks reopening COVID-19 Alert Level-4 Kartilya ng Katipunan /news/09/20/21/first-week-of-classes-far-from-being-a-success/news/09/20/21/delta-takes-over-other-covid-variants-in-ph-doh/life/09/20/21/miss-universe-ph-2021-coronation-postponed/life/09/20/21/televisions-best-bring-glamour-to-emmys-red-carpet/business/09/20/21/alamin-taas-presyo-sa-petrolyo-simula-setyembre-21