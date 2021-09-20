Home  >  News

Tourists visit Kartilya ng Katipunan as Manila placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 12:12 PM

Quick selfie at Kartilya ng Katipunan

People take off their masks for a quick selfie at the Bonifacio Shrine or the Kartilya ng Katipunan near the Manila City Hall on Monday. Outdoor parks and tourists spots have been reopened as Metro Manila is placed under the pilot COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

