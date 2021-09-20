Home  >  News

Pateros sends assistance to residents under COVID-19 quarantine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 04:44 PM

Providing aid to residents under COVID-19 quarantine

Representatives from the Pateros government distribute relief boxes to residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contacts as they undergo isolation or quarantine, on Monday. Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce clarified that tying of ribbons, which aims to effectively monitor residents infected with the COVID-19 virus, is voluntary.

