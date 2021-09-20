Providing aid to residents under COVID-19 quarantine

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pateros sends assistance to residents under COVID-19 quarantine Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2021 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Representatives from the Pateros government distribute relief boxes to residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contacts as they undergo isolation or quarantine, on Monday. Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce clarified that tying of ribbons, which aims to effectively monitor residents infected with the COVID-19 virus, is voluntary. Yellow tagging for Pateros COVID cases 'voluntary', mayor says Read More: COVID19 COVID-19 isolation COVID-19 quarantine Pateros yellow ribbon coronavirus COVID-19 assistance government aid ayuda COVID-19 ayuda /video/news/09/20/21/govt-denies-nationwide-covid-19-alert-system-by-oct/overseas/09/20/21/thousands-flee-as-lava-destroys-houses-in-spanish-island/entertainment/09/20/21/lea-salonga-to-embark-on-dream-again-tour-in-uk/news/09/20/21/doktora-sa-abra-pinagbabaril-habang-nag-aayos-ng-reseta/news/09/20/21/philippines-logs-18937-new-covid-19-cases