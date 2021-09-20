Nuns against tyranny and corruption

Home > News MULTIMEDIA St. Scholastica nuns join noise barrage against tyranny and corruption Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2021 06:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nuns and faculty members from St. Scholastica's College participate in a noise barrage in front of the school in Manila on Monday to condemn tyranny and corruption. The group also called on the citizenry to be vigilant and vote for the right people in the 2022 elections. Mga madre, personnel ng St. Scholastica nagprotesta vs katiwalian sa gobyerno Read More: corruption tyranny government nuns education St. Scholastica's College Manila /overseas/09/20/21/japan-firms-to-develop-rights-app-for-foreign-workers/sports/09/20/21/freddie-roach-supports-pacquiaos-presidential-bid/sports/09/20/21/tennis-osaka-drops-out-of-top-five-in-wta-rankings/news/09/20/21/villar-is-richest-ph-senator-in-2020-de-lima-has-lowest-net-worth/entertainment/09/20/21/ate-gay-says-sorry-to-vice-ganda-for-listing-his-monetary-help