MULTIMEDIA

St. Scholastica nuns join noise barrage against tyranny and corruption

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 06:07 PM

Nuns against tyranny and corruption

Nuns and faculty members from St. Scholastica's College participate in a noise barrage in front of the school in Manila on Monday to condemn tyranny and corruption. The group also called on the citizenry to be vigilant and vote for the right people in the 2022 elections.

