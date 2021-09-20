Home  >  News

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 12:32 PM

Akbayan Youth urge voters to reject 'junior dictators'

Members of Akbayan Youth urge voters to reject "junior dictators", referring to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former senator Bongbong Marcos, in the upcoming 2022 elections. The group said voters should be more discerning in the 2022 polls.
 

