Home > News MULTIMEDIA Akbayan Youth urge voters to reject 'junior dictators' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2021 12:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Akbayan Youth urge voters to reject "junior dictators", referring to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former senator Bongbong Marcos, in the upcoming 2022 elections. The group said voters should be more discerning in the 2022 polls. Read More: sara duterte bongbong marcos akbayan youth marcos halalan2022 /overseas/09/20/21/nkorea-says-us-submarine-deal-alliance-could-trigger-nuclear-arms-race/entertainment/09/20/21/ted-lasso-the-crown-queens-gambit-win-top-emmy-awards/entertainment/09/20/21/anne-curtis-on-its-showtime-return-babalik-talaga-ako/business/09/20/21/hotel-restos-benefitted-from-easing-to-alert-level-4/sports/09/20/21/pba-victolero-glad-to-see-magnolia-take-care-of-business