Home > News MULTIMEDIA Guarding Manila bay Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2020 11:20 PM Police guard the entrance to the "white sand area" of Manila Bay, as visitors continued to arrive near closing time on Sunday. The commander of the Ermita police station was sacked on Sunday after failing to implement COVID-19 safety protocols on the hundreds who visited the area. Police station chief sacked due to safety protocol violations at Manila Bay