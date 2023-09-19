‘Project Gunita’ pays tribute to Martial Law victims

MULTIMEDIA

Survivors, right advocates commemorate 51st anniversary of Martial Law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates visit Bantayog ng mga Bayani, a monument dedicated to martyrs and heroes who fought against tyranny, on September 19, 2023. The museum visit was part of Project Gunita’s commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21.