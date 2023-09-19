‘Project Gunita’ pays tribute to Martial Law victims

MULTIMEDIA
Survivors, right advocates commemorate 51st anniversary of Martial Law
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 19 2023 04:01 PM
Human rights advocates visit Bantayog ng mga Bayani, a monument dedicated to martyrs and heroes who fought against tyranny, on September 19, 2023. The museum visit was part of Project Gunita’s commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21.
