Justice for victims of martial law, extra-judicial killings sought

MULTIMEDIA

Group calls for justice for victims of martial law, extra-judicial killings

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Tindig Pilipinas hold a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, ahead of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines, to call for justice for the victims of atrocities during martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr and the victims of extra-judicial killing under the Duterte administration. The group pushed for the full implementation of the Martial Law victims reparation law and the creation of a Truth Commission on Duterte’s extra-judicial killings.