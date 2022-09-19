Home  >  News

Preparing for the rain

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 02:04 PM

Rainy weather over parts of Luzon

Locals secure fish drying racks in anticipation of rains at a community in San Rafael IV in Cavite City on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon. 

