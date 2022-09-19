Climate advocates urge UN to go 100 pct renewable

MULTIMEDIA

UN urged to go 100 percent renewable energy

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Climate advocates carry posters of the world’s top financiers of fossil fuels in Asia during a protest at the Makati central business district on Monday. The protest, led by Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), called on top corporations to stop funding fossil fuel projects in time with the United Nation’s Global Compact conference on September 19-21.