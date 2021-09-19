Home > News MULTIMEDIA Senator Pacquiao announces 2022 presidential bid Team Pacquiao/ Handout Posted at Sep 19 2021 08:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senator Manny Pacquiao shares the stage with Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III during the formal launching of his presidential bid under the PDP-Laban (Pacquiao-Pimentel wing) in Quezon City on Sunday. Pacquiao is the second senator to officially declare his bid for the 2022 presidential elections after Senator Panfilo Lacson. Read More: Halalan2022 election presidential election Manny Pacquiao Koko Pimentel /news/09/19/21/3-million-more-sinovac-doses-arrive-in-ph/business/09/19/21/taiwan-threatens-to-take-china-to-wto-in-fruit-spat/sports/09/19/21/former-england-great-jimmy-greaves-dies-aged-81/overseas/09/19/21/india-reports-30773-new-covid-cases-as-it-seeks-to-welcome-back-tourists/sports/09/19/21/pele-continues-recovery-undergoes-physiotherapy