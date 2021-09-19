MULTIMEDIA

Senator Pacquiao announces 2022 presidential bid

Senator Manny Pacquiao shares the stage with Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III during the formal launching of his presidential bid under the PDP-Laban (Pacquiao-Pimentel wing) in Quezon City on Sunday. Pacquiao is the second senator to officially declare his bid for the 2022 presidential elections after Senator Panfilo Lacson.