Pushing for COVID vaccination as Manila parks reopen

Campaigning for vaccination against COVID-19 as Manila parks reopen

A man in Spiderman costume flashes a message urging bikers and joggers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 along the Manila Baywalk in Roxas Boulevard on Sunday. Tourism parks in Manila are open for both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, but an express lane will be open for the former, according to Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.