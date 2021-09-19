Mass held at QC church under COVID-19 alert level 4

MULTIMEDIA

Catholics flock to St. Peter Parish in QC as church service resumes

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees attend mass at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on Sunday, as Metro Manila pilots the government's new COVID-19 alert level system. Indoor religious gatherings are limited to 10 percent capacity and only to fully vaccinated worshippers as Metro Manila is placed under alert level 4.