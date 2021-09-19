Mass held at QC church under COVID-19 alert level 4

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholics flock to St. Peter Parish in QC as church service resumes Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2021 12:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees attend mass at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on Sunday, as Metro Manila pilots the government's new COVID-19 alert level system. Indoor religious gatherings are limited to 10 percent capacity and only to fully vaccinated worshippers as Metro Manila is placed under alert level 4. PH might have reached peak of COVID surge, OCTA Research says Read More: COVID19 community quarantine Alert level 4 religious gatherings St. Peter Parish Church Quezon City coronavirus /entertainment/09/19/21/look-carlo-aquino-celebrates-first-birthday-of-daughter/entertainment/09/19/21/fil-am-nurse-gets-three-chair-turn-on-the-voice-us/life/09/19/21/miss-world-ph-2021-coronation-wont-push-through-on-sept19/sports/09/19/21/tnts-pogoy-breaks-out-of-slump-in-time-for-playoffs/news/09/19/21/pnp-chief-orders-gun-safety-training-after-cop-shot-friend-dead